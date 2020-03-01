Defending champion Supernova and City Coaching Centre, Guwahati won their respective matches on the inaugural day of the Jagat Ch Das Memorial 2nd T20 All Assam Challenge Trophy cricket tournament organised by 22 Yards Glory at Mangaldai on Saturday.

In the first match, played at Mangaldai Stadium, Supernova crushed Guwahati Rhinos by a huge margin of 114 runs.

Batting first, Supernova scored 170 runs losing five wickets in the stipulated twenty overs.

Kalyan Gogoi remained unbeaten on 45 while Erik Roy (33) and Parvez Aziz (26) were the other notable scorers for Supernova.

Lobo Paswan 2/28 was the pick of the wicket-takers for Rhinos.

In reply, a devastating spell of bowling from Supernova bowlers especially Roshan Alam (4/16) and ably supported by Sarupam Purkayastha (2/4) and Rituraj Biswas (2/12) bundled out their opposition with a paltry score of 56 runs.

In the second match of the day, City Coaching Centre, Guwahati outplayed Mangaldai Cricket Academy by 76 runs.

Coaching Centre riding on quick-fire knocks of Rahul Hazarika 71 (39 balls), Rohan Hazarika 42 (24bballs) and Debasish Saikia 39 (22 balls) notched up 202 for 4 in the stipulated overs.

Subhrajit Deka (2/32) came out successful with the ball for the cricket academy.

In reply, the local outfit managed to score 126 for 9.

Debasish Saikia (3/9), Rajesh Sahni (2/25) & Raj Agarwal (2/33) were the chief wreckers for the winners.

Bishal Sarma (19), Damien Sereng (17) and Albulani (17) were the major contributors in the Cricket Academy innings.

The tournament was ceremonially inaugurated by Shantanu Bharali, legal advisor to the Chief Minister in presence of Mangaldai Legislator Gurujyoti Das and office bearers of Mangaldai Sports Association among others.