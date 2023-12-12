Security at the farmhouse of Indian pacer Mohammed Shami in Uttar Pradesh has been beefed up.

The step to heighten the security at Mohammed Shami’s farmhouse was taken after fans thronged his to meet the star Indian cricketer.

Fans queued up outside his farmhouse waiting to interact with Shami.

Shami emerged as the highest wicket-taker in the recently concluded 2023 men’s cricket world cup held in India.

Mohammed Shami finished on top of the bowling charts with 24 wickets from seven matches in the ODI World Cup.

His popularity has surged after the cricket World Cup.

Meanwhile, Shami has begun his preparation for the India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) series.

“Shami should be ready for the South Africa series. He is not at the NCA yet but will go there soon. We are confident he will recover in time,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said.