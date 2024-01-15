Guwahati: Fake videos are creating a nuisance all around the globe and master blaster Sachin Tendular‘s name has also been used by numerous brands falsely.

The latest fake video doing rounds is the promotion of an online gaming app where a fake video of the legend is posted promoting the app.

The master blaster has recently spoken about the misuse of such fake videos and urged people to report such misleading content.

“These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads & apps like these in large numbers,” Tendulkar, 50, stated in the post.

The cricket icon emphasized the importance of social media platforms being vigilant and responsive to complaints.

He highlighted that swift action from these platforms is crucial in preventing the spread of misinformation and deep fakes.