MUMBAI: Legendary Rahul Dravid is all set to continue as the head coach of the Indian men’s cricket team.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced extension of contracts for Rahul Dravid as the Indian men’s cricket team head coach and also the support staff.

The decision to extend the contract of Rahul Dravid as the head coach of the Indian men’s cricket team after the BCCI engaged in productive discussions with Rahul Dravid.

Rahul Dravid’s term as the head coach had ended after the end of the ICC men’s cricket world cup 2023.

Members of the cricketing board of India unanimously agreed to further the tenure of Rahul Dravid.

The BCCI acknowledged Dravid’s instrumental role in moulding the Indian Team and commended his exceptional professionalism.

Speaking on the matter, Roger Binny, president of the BCCI, said: “Rahul Dravid’s vision, professionalism and unyielding efforts have been important pillars in Team India’s success.”

“As Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team, you are always under immense scrutiny and I extend appreciation to him not only for embracing the challenges but for thriving in them. The performances of the Indian Team are a testament to his strategic guidance,” Binny said.

He added: “I am delighted that he accepted the offer to remain the Head Coach, and it speaks of the mutual respect and shared vision between him and the BCCI. I have no doubt that under him, the team will continue its march to the pinnacle of success and set new benchmarks along the way.”

Meanwhile, Rahul Dravid said: “The last two years with Team India have been thoroughly memorable. Together, we have witnessed the highs and lows, and throughout this journey, the support and camaraderie within the group have been phenomenal.”

“I am genuinely proud of the culture we have set in the dressing room. It’s a culture that stands resilient, whether in moments of triumph or adversity. The skills and talent that our team possesses are phenomenal, and what we’ve stressed is following the right process and sticking to our preparations, which has had a direct impact on the overall result,” Dravid said.