Guwahati: Ace Indian shuttler P V Sindhu on Sunday notched up her second women’s singles title of the season with a straight-game win over Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the summit clash of the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament at Basel.

Playing her second successive final in the tournament, Sindhu took 49 minutes to get the better of the fourth-seeded Thai 21-16 21-8 at the St. Jakobshalle here.

It was Sindhu’s 16th win over Busanan in 17 meetings, having lost to the Thai only once — at the 2019 Hong Kong Open.

26-year-old Sindhu, a double Olympic medallist, had lost to Rio Olympic gold medallist Carolina Marin of Spain in the final in the last edition.

She has happy memories of this venue as she had claimed the World Championships gold in 2019.

Sindhu had won the Syed Modi International Super 300 in Lucknow in January this year.

Super 300 tournaments are the second-lowest tier of BWF Tour events.