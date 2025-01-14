Guwahati: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has unveiled a major sports development initiative, “Empowering Mizoram Sports” (EMS), aimed at transforming the state’s sporting landscape and boosting its prospects for the 2036 Olympics.

The programme, backed by a Rs 2.5 crore budget, will focus on systematic youth training, prioritizing Olympic sports disciplines for children aged 8 to 15.

Lalduhoma said improvement in Mizoram’s sports performance was needed, stating that despite the natural passion for sports, the state’s performance has been lacking compared to others.

The EMS programme adopts a public-private partnership model, requiring active community involvement alongside government support.

Sports Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar highlighted the programme’s grassroots approach, aiming to identify and nurture talent from remote villages.

However, he stated that community involvement is crucial, and coaching will only be provided where there is a desire for it.