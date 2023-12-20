Guwahati: Sometimes we get things we haven’t imagined in our wildest imaginations and Indian Premier League (IPL) is a platform where anything is possible.

Meet Shubham Dubey, the 29-year-old hard-hitting batsman from Vidarbha who caught everyone’s eyeballs by smashing a 20-ball 58 against Bengal in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this season.

The uncapped Indian after being picked by Rajasthan Royals said that he never imagined in his wildest dreams that he would become a crorepati overnight.

Son of a paan stall owner, Shubham at one point in life didn’t even have money to buy a pair of gloves and today he can easily buy a Rolls-Royce car with the Rs 5.8 crore he got in the IPL mini-auction in Dubai on Tuesday.

Shubham reacted by saying that everything seemed unreal although he thought to be picked by a team. But from a base price of Rs 20 lakh and to go up to Rs 5.8 crore is nothing but sheer magic. He was sold for 29 times his base price at the auctions.

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament this season, Shubham scored 222 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 187.28 and an astonishing average of 73.76. He hit 10 fours and 18 sixes in his seven outings.

Shubham has played 20 T20 domestic matches and has scored 485 runs with an average of 37.30 and a strike rate of 145.20.