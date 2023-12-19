Guwahati: The much-anticipated mini-auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will start at 1 pm (Indian time) in Dubai on Tuesday.

A total of 333 players registered for the mini-auction with only 77 slots to be filled.

Three teams which include Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI), and Delhi Capitals (DC) had 11 players released from their squad of last season.

Gujarat Titans, who traded out Hardik Pandya, have the maximum purse of Rs. 38.15 crore.

As a mega auction is slated to happen in 2025, it will be fascinating to see if teams would be willing to spend big money in the mini-auction on Tuesday.

The highest base price bracket is Rs. 2 crore and 23 players have slotted themselves in the said category. Only three of them are Indians.

The second-best base price bracket is Rs. 1.5 crore and Rs. 1 crore, Rs. 75 lakh, Rs. 50 lakh, Rs. 40 lakh, and Rs. 30 lakh for the next set of players. Rs. 20 lakh is the lowest base price category.

Four players from Assam are also in reckoning at the lowest base price. These are Akash Sengupta, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Mukhtar Hussain, and Mrinmoy Dutta and they have been included in the auction with a base price of Rs 20 lakh.

It will be interesting to see if any of the eight franchisees are interested in grooming these raw talents from the state.