NEW DELHI: The central bureau of investigation (CBI) has registered a preliminary enquiry into the case of alleged match fixing in football matches in India.

Several football clubs in India are under the scanner of the CBI in the alleged match fixing case.

The CBI has already collected documents from the headquarters of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on several Indian football clubs.

AIFF is the governing body of football in India.

A Singapore-base match fixer is under the scanner of the CBI for allegedly ringing the results of the football matches in India.

According to ANI, the CBI is probing allegations that Singapore-based match-fixer Wilson Raj Perumal has invested in Indian clubs through Living 3D Holdings Limited.

Earlier, Wilson was convicted in Finland and Hungary and previously jailed for match-fixing in Singapore in 1995.

The CBI has also sought cooperation of several Indian football clubs in the investigation.