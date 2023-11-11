COLOMBO: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has suspended the membership of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) with immediate effect.

In a statement, the ICC said that the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) had breached its obligations as a member, in particular the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and without government interference.

“The conditions of the suspension will be decided by the ICC Board in due course,” the ICC stated.

The development was also confirmed by the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on X.

“Suspension Notice: The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board has suspended Sri Lanka Cricket’s membership of the ICC with immediate effect,” SLC posted on X.

The ICC Board is set to meet on November 21, after which the future course of action is expected to be clearer.

Sri Lanka is scheduled to host the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup across January and February 2024.

The Sri Lanka men’s team have had a forgettable time at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, winning just two of their nine matches and finishing with four points.