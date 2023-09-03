HARARE: Former Zimbabwe cricket captain Heath Streak has passed away.

Heath Streak breathed his last on Sunday (September 03).

He was 49 years old.

News of the former Zimbabwean all-rounder was confirmed by his family.

Heath Streak represented Zimbabwe in 65 Tests and 189 ODIs between 1993 and 2005.

Streak was battling liver cancer for a long time.

“In the early hours of this morning, Sunday the 3rd of September 2023, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children, was carried to be with the Angels from his home where he wished to spend his last days surrounded by his family and closest loved ones,” Heath Streak’s wife Nadine said.

In Test cricket, Heath Streak scalped 216 wickets, scored one century and 11 half-centuries for Zimbabwe.

In 189 ODIs, he bagged 239 wickets and made 2943 runs with 13 fifties.

Notably, Heath Streak is the highest wicket-taker for Zimbabwe in both Tests and ODIs.

He led the Zimbabwe national cricket team in as many as 68 ODIs.

He also led the Zimbabwe team in 21 Tests.

Condolences poured in from across the world following the demise of Streak.

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina said: “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Heath Streak. He was not just a talented cricketer but also a valuable member of our Gujarat Lions family during my captaincy. My heartfelt condolences go out to his loved ones. Rest in peace, Heath.”