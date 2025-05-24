Guwahati: Elvis Ali Hazarika, a well-known swimmer from Assam, is getting ready to do something no Asian has done before: swim in the freezing waters of Antarctica.

At a press meeting held at the Guwahati Press Club, he talked about how hard he is preparing for this challenge. He said it will test both his body and mind.

If he succeeds, he will join a small group of only 54 swimmers from 19 countries who have swum in Antarctica. Out of these, 36 are men and 18 are women. He will be the 37th man to finish this swim.

Elvis said he still needs to raise about Rs 40 to Rs 50 lakh to cover the costs. He will also train in the UK for two months in very cold water, which will cost about Rs 7 to 7.5 lakh.

When he reaches Antarctica, he will spend one and a half months getting used to the cold and practicing. There are no cars there, so they will travel by ship. A medical team will be with him. Problems like frostbite and snow blindness can happen, and swimmers often need medical help.

Elvis also said his spiritual faith helps him. He said, “If I do this with the blessings of Maa Kamakhya, it will be my greatest achievement.”

He has been talking to the event organizers for two years, asking for a chance. Finally, he got the official invitation on May 7.

His training is tough. He even takes ice baths and holds ice in his hands to prepare his body for the cold water.

He calls this possibly his “last journey” and says it is more than just a swim — it shows bravery and strength.

Now, Elvis is looking for sponsors and support to raise the necessary funds. He has represented India in many international events and is listed in the Limca Book of Records. This Antarctica swim could be the boldest challenge of his career.