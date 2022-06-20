DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh Arm wrestler Manoj Debnath clinched Gold in both left and right hand in senior men 63kg category of Asian Arm wrestling Championship held at Selangor in Malaysia from June 16 to 20.

He won against Vietnam, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore and Combodia and became Asian champion.

A total 10 Asian countries took part in the event held at Malaysia.

Talking to this correspondent, Manoj expressed his joy for winning Gold in both left and right hand in the senior men 63kg category.

“I am grateful to my coach and parents and my well wishers. I will do more hard works and bring more medals for India in the future event,” he said.

Manoj also won Gold medal in both right and left hand in 63 kg senior men category in the recently concluded National Arms Wrestling Championship held at Goa from May 18 to 20.

He was also selected for World Arm Wrestling Championship which will be held in France on September 2022.