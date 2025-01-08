Shillong Teer Result Today is a lottery game organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association based on archery.

Thousands of people, across Meghalaya, await eagerly for evenings almost all working day, for the Shillong Teer & Jowai Teer Result.

Shillong Teer and Jowai Teer are extremely popular archery-based game in Meghalaya.

A total of 12 clubs are a part of the association.

Shillong Teer Result 08 January 2025 :

Date FR(03:45PM) SR(04:45PM) 08-01-2025 xx xx Shillong Teer

Shillong Teer Result has no official website or digital media as the area, where the game is played, is plagued by poor internet connectivity.

However, the best platform to check the Shillong Teer results is www.nenow.in for the fasted update on the results.

The results are updated on www.nenow.in in real-time.

The results for the Shillong Teer can be accessed from anywhere in the world by simply visiting www.nenow.in.

Results for both the rounds of Shillong Teer are declared on this website.

The result for the first round is announced at 04:00 pm and the second round is announced at 4:50 pm daily.

Jowai Teer Result 06 January 2025:

Date FR(02:30PM) SR(03:15PM) 06-01-2025 xx xx Jowai Teer Result Today

About Shillong Teer

Shillong Teer & Jowai Teer Result is based on numbers and the unique game is played from Monday to Saturday.

The game is completely legal and is followed with enthusiasm.

People interested in Meghalaya Shillong Teer Lottery can participate in it easily. All they have to do is buy a ticket from a Teer Betting counter located in Meghalaya.

Tickets are available from 10:00 am to 3:30 pm.

The archery session starts at 3:30 pm after all the ticketing counters are closed.

While buying a ticket, the person has to guess the last two digits which would be the total number of arrows shot and hit the target in a day.

The ones who guess the number correctly win the lottery.

