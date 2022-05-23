Shillong Teer an extremely popular archery-based game in Meghalaya keeps thousands eagerly waiting for the evening results each working day.

Shillong Teer is basically a lottery game based on the Archer Game organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.

Approx 12 clubs are a part of this association and the Shillong Teer Lottery takes place on all working days. The game remains closed on Sundays.

Khanapara Teer Result today : Khanapara Teer Result today, 23 May, 2022

Shillong Teer Result :

Date FR(04:00PM) SR(04:50PM) 23-05-2022 xx xx Shillong Teer Result

There is no official website for the Shillong Teer Result due to poor internet connectivity.

However, if you want the Shillong Teer result for the day, www.nenow.in is the best platform for the Shillong Teer result.

The results are updated on www.nenow.in in real-time and it is the fastest platform to get the Teer results.

Enthusiasts of the Shillong Teer can access the results from anywhere in the world.

Results for both the rounds of Shillong Teer are declared on this website.

The first round is announced on 04:00 pm and the second round is announced at 4:50 pm daily.

Jowai Teer Result :

Date FR(02:15PM) SR(03:15PM) 23-05-2022 xx xx Jowai Teer Result

About Shillong Teer

Shillong Teer is based on numbers and the unique game is played from Monday to Saturday.

The game is completely legal and is followed with enthusiasm.

People interested in Meghalaya Shillong Teer Lottery can participate in it easily. All they have to do is buy a ticket from a Teer Betting counter located in Meghalaya.

Tickets are available from 10:00 am to 3:30 pm.

The archery session starts at 3:30 pm after all the ticketing counters are closed.

While buying a ticket, the person has to guess the last two digits which would be the total number of arrows shot and hit the target in a day.

The ones who guess the number correctly win the lottery.

