Redmi Turbo 4 set to launch with MediaTek Dimensity 8400

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has confirmed that its upcoming smartphone, the Redmi Turbo 4, will be the first device to launch with the MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra chipset.

The phone is expected to arrive in China in early 2025, with a possible launch date in January.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Redmi Turbo 4 is rumoured to feature a dual rear camera setup and a flat display with slim bezels. While Redmi has not revealed the full specifications of the device, the MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra chipset is expected to provide a significant boost in performance.

In related news, Realme has teased the launch of a new smartphone powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC. Although the company has not revealed the name of the device, tipster Digital Chat Station suggests that it could be the Realme Neo 7 SE.

The MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset is a powerful processor that features eight Arm Cortex-A725 cores, with a primary core clocking at 4.32GHz. It also comes with the Arm Mali-G720 GPU and supports up to LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

With the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC, smartphones can support up to 320-megapixel camera sensors and displays with up to WQHD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The chipset also includes a MediaTek NPU 880 for generative AI tasks and an inbuilt MediaTek Imagiq 1080 ISP for improved camera performance.