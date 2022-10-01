Owners of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are experiencing tough times following purchase of their new phones.

Owners of new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are having problems connecting their phones to local networks or getting it to charge without restarting.

The more widespread problem users are reporting is that iPhone 14 and Pro version restarts on its own while charging (opens in new tab) via MagSafe or a lightning cable – and that’s in addition to the battery life problems plaguing iOS 16 devices.

To date, owners have been hit by iMessage and FaceTime activation problems, CarPlay and data migration bugs, and violently shaking cameras.

It’s unclear why the iPhone 14 Pro is having connectivity issues but it’s especially disappointing given that its satellite phone features were meant to make it easier to contact people from anywhere.

Apple has already released two quick-fire iOS 16 updates, which address specific iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro bugs, but more are needed.

At least 100 people have reported slow 5G speeds with the iPhone 14 Pro on the Verizon network.