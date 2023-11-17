Hyundai Motor (005380.KS) has unveiled its first high-performance electric vehicle (EV), an N sport variant of its IONIQ 5 crossover SUV. The IONIQ 5 N is powered by dual motors that produce a combined 585 horsepower, which enables it to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds. The car also has a top speed of 165 mph.

The IONIQ 5 N will be available at its dealers in March 2024, will be followed by more electrified N models in the future.

Hyundai’s high-performance n brand can be considered as a rival to AMG for Mercedes-Benz and M for BMW.

Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia showcased their latest electric vehicle (EV) units and concept models at the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show, demonstrating their commitment to strengthening their electric portfolios. These unveilings come at a time when the automotive industry is rapidly transitioning towards electric vehicles, driven by growing environmental concerns and government policies promoting sustainable transportation.

The Ioniq 5 N is equipped with a high-performance all-wheel-drive system and a high-output 84 kilowatt-hour battery, providing a combined output of 448 kilowatts, reports Yonhap news agency.

Hyundai also showcased its all-new 2024 Santa Fe SUV model. The company emphasized the unit’s robust and sturdy exterior design, along with its large tailgate and interior space.

The EV3 is characterized by the implementation of Kia’s new digital Tiger Face design for the company’s EVs. It conveys a sturdy and technologically advanced impression through a compact and robust design language.

Kia said the EV4 embodies the company’s innovative attempt toward the future under its design philosophy, named “Opposite United,” which encapsulates the direction Kia is pursuing for the next-generation electric sedan.