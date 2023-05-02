Jack Dorsey, the former CEO of Twitter, has been focusing on building Block, a Web3-friendly financial services company, since his resignation in 2021.

Block has been working on a Bitcoin mining chip to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining and make it accessible for more individual miners and up-and-coming crypto mining firms. The company has announced that the Bitcoin mining chip has entered the prototype stage.

The new five-nanometre (5nm) Bitcoin mining chip has been designed to make the energy-intensive process of mining Bitcoin more efficient.

The chip will be open-source and available for third parties to use, with standalone ASIC and hardware components available for purchase, and extensive support and reference resources provided.

The aim is to optimize innovation and maximize the size of the Bitcoin mining hardware ecosystem.

Also Read: 12 things that you can buy with Crypto-currencies

Block has assembled a team of ASIC designers to develop the initial design of the Bitcoin mining chip, and the prototype stage marks a milestone development.

The team will experiment with design variants, validate their design work, and calibrate their testing on real silicon.

The prototypes are expected to be received back this fall, and they will be valuable input into the three-nanometer ASIC development work.

Also Read: Dogecoin sees rise in value, expected to grow more

Bitcoin mining has become more difficult in recent years, with more advanced computers operated by mining companies and independent miners have joined the system.

The mining chips for Bitcoin were created to make the otherwise power-intensive process energy efficient.

The block is among other tech companies that are also working on creating Bitcoin mining chips to reduce the high level of centralization on Bitcoin mining ASICs supply, which has been deemed detrimental to Bitcoin miners and the network resiliency of the Bitcoin blockchain.