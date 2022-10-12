The future seems to be finally here as flying cars are turning into a reality just like predicted in those films back in the 80s.

A “flying car” built by Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc made its first public flight in the United Arab Emirates, as the company works towards launching the electric aircraft on international markets.

The model is named X2 and the car is a two-seater.

It is classified as an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, as per reports.

The car uses eight propellers – two at each corner of the vehicle to fly.

As per reports, the car’s test flight was completed in 90 minutes.

The step was seen an import base of next generation of flying cars.

The company’s general manager Minguan Qui said that they are moving step-by-step to in introduction of the car in the international market.

He said that Dubai was chosen for the first flight as it is the “most innovative city in the world.”