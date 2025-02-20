Guwahati: Forget the whispers of a budget-friendly SE 4. Apple has introduced the iPhone 16e in India on Wednesday, a sleek new contender that’s not just another “entry-level” model.

Starting at Rs 59,900, the iPhone 16e offers a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, Apple’s powerful A18 chip, and support for Apple Intelligence.

This marks a significant shift in Apple’s strategy, as the company has also announced the discontinuation of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone SE 3.

The device also includes a 48-megapixel rear camera, a 12-megapixel TrueDepth front camera for Face ID, and a customizable Action Button.

“We wanted to provide Indian consumers with access to the latest Apple technology without compromising on performance,” said a representative from Apple India.

“The iPhone 16e is designed for users who want the latest Apple features without the premium price tag,” said a tech analyst. “It’s a solid upgrade for those looking for a powerful and reliable smartphone.”

The device also supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB-C connectivity. It has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and offers 18W wired and 7.5W wireless charging.

The iPhone 16e will be available for pre-order from February 21 and will go on sale on February 28.

It comes in Black and White color options, with storage variants of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.