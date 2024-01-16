Guwahati: In a surprising move, the Indian-American businessman Vivek Ramaswamy on Tuesday announced his withdrawal from the 2024 US presidential race following a lackluster performance in the Iowa Republican caucuses.

Ramaswamy, 38, endorsed his rival, former President Donald Trump.

He has previously called Trump the “best president of the 21st century” even as he tried to convince Republican voters that they should opt for “fresh legs” and “take our America First agenda to the next level.”

Ramaswamy was not so known in political circles when he decided to enter the race in February 2023. He though managed to garner attention and support among Republican voters through his strong opinions on immigration and an America-first approach.

On the other hand, Donald Trump secured a resounding victory in the first 2024 Republican presidential contest in Iowa on Monday, asserting his dominance over the party despite a litany of legal troubles as he seeks a rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden, Reuters reported.

“THANK YOU IOWA, I LOVE YOU ALL!!!” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

“We will work to make sure Donald Trump is the next president,” Ramaswamy stated after quitting the presidential race at the Iowa Caucus.