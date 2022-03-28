Kolkata: Now MLAs in West Bengal ended up in a fistfight inside the Assembly floor leading to the suspension of five BJP MLAs.

The alleged scuffle between the MLAs took place following the demand by Opposition that CM Mamata Banerjee gives an official statement on the recent violence that took place in Rampurhat, Birbhum.

BJP MLA Manoj Tigga claimed that he was manhandled during the incident while TMC MLA Asit Majumdar also claimed that he sustained injuries.

It was not clear how or why the violence inside the Assembly floor started, but a video shared by BJP leader Amit Malviya on Twitter shows a group of MLAs pushing each other and shouting.

Five BJP MLAs include Suvendu Adhikary, Manoj Tigga, Narahari Mahato, Shankar Ghosh and Dipak Barman who were suspended for their alleged involvement in the scuffle inside the Bengal Assembly.

Trinamool Congress MLA Asit Majumdar’s nose was reportedly broken during the clash and he has been rushed to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.

On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and Chief Whip Manoj Tigga’s clothes were also torn in the scuffle.