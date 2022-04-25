Paris: Emmanuel Macron has once again won as France’s president giving him another five years in power after his victory over rival Marine Le Pen.

Macron won by 58.55% to 41.45% which has been claimed to be a greater margin than expected.

After his victory, he said that he will be a “president of all”.

He made the statement at the foot of the Eiffel Tower.

Macron is the first sitting president in 20 years to be re-elected.

Even though his rival, Marine Le Pen lost the elections she said her significant vote share still marked a victory.

In the victory speech, Macron said, “An answer must be found to the anger and disagreements that led many of our compatriots to vote for the extreme right. It will be my responsibility and that of those around me.”

A BBC report stated that more than one in three voters did not vote for either candidate. Turnout was just under 72%.

The turnout was said to be the lowest in a presidential run-off since 1969.