Imphal: Two persons were reportedly shot dead by unknown miscreants in between Leilon and Konsakhul in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Monday at around 10 am.

The two Kuki-Zo villagers were killed at a place close to Konsakhul, Leilon, Haraothel, Koutruk, and Kharam in the northern part of the state, a report reaching the state capital said.

The deceased persons have been identified as Henminlen Vaiphei, son of Luntinlal Vaiphei of Leimakhong Mission Veng, and Thangminlun Hangsing, son of Lunkhongam Hangsing of Khunkho village.

The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) blamed the valley-based insurgents responsible for the killings. It also strongly condemns the act of violence.

In an emergency meeting held at Kanggui on Monday, the CoTU declared an emergency shutdown in the Kangpokpi district to convey to the Union government that it is no longer safe under the state government.

Press, emergencies and CoTU units have been exempted from the purview of the shutdown, a release said.

Notably, Monday’s killing of two persons in Kangpokpi district is the first major violence after the disappearance of two Meitei students — Avinash and Anthony took place on November 5 after they rode down the red zone on that fateful day.

Their whereabouts are still unknown despite police arresting three suspects in this missing case.