Imphal: Security forces foiled a major smuggling attempt in Manipur’s Churachanpur district bordering Myanmar when 2,424 bottles of Myanmar-origin Jockey Gold liquor and 885 Bottles of brand Juntus beer loaded in a mini truck were seized.

Two alleged smugglers along with the confiscated items were apprehended at a check post in Khuga, Churachandpur on Sunday, a defense wing statement said on Monday.

In another success, security forces launched a search operation in the general area of Nagaljang, Songdoi under the Singhhat police station of Churachandpur District and recovered 1728 bottles of Myanmar-origin Jockey Gold liquor.

The apprehended smugglers along with the seized items and vehicles were handed over to the concerned Police stations for further legal proceedings, the statement added.