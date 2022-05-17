AGARTALA: As many as four welfare schemes have been approved by the new Manik Saha-led Tripura cabinet in its first meeting.

The proposals approved by the new Tripura cabinet include welfare schemes for persons with disabilities, primitive tribes, health services to the poor and investment in IT sector.

The first cabinet meeting of the new Tripura council of ministers was held on Monday, barely an hour after the ministers took oath of office.

Tripura government spokesperson Sushanta Chowdhury informed that chief minister Manik Saha interacted with the ministers, chief secretary and principal secretaries of different departments to formulate the roadmap of the new cabinet with barely 10 months left for assembly elections.

Tripura CM Manik Saha has asked the state chief secretary to come up with schemes related to differently able and primitive tribe groups.

Officials have also been asked to prepare public welfare policies on health service for all and attract investment in the IT sector, Tripura minister Sushanta Chowdhury said.

“The scheme will in accordance with the guidelines of the central government and supreme court judgments,” said Chowdhury.

He added: “We will also introduce efforts to ensure socioeconomic development of the disabled people.”

The Tripura minister also informed that schemes will be introduced for protection and uplift of nearly two lakh people belonging to the Reang community in the state.

Moreover, at least two policies will be introduced by the Tripura government to attract investment and revamp the IT sector in the state.