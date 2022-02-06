GUWAHATI: A national law university will come up very soon in Tripura, reports said.

According to a top official of the Tripura education department, a bill seeking the creation of the university will be tabled in the next assembly session of Tripura.

As per the official, the academic activities for the university are expected to take place in the Tripura Judicial Academy building for the next academic session.

Later on, it will be shifted to a new building.

Tripura Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath has met with the officials concerned to push the plan for setting up a full-fledged law university, the official said.

“A committee comprising state government representatives, judges of Tripura High Court, and legal experts will be constituted to suggest the process for appointment of chancellor, vice-chancellor, and faculty members. The panel will also finalise the courses to be offered,” minister Nath said.

The state government will focus on making the institute of national importance in producing quality lawyers.