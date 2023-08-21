AGARTALA: Three persons have been apprehended by the police in Tripura with brown sugar worth Rs 10 crore.

The seizure of the drugs and arrest of the three individuals were made in the wee hours of Monday (August 21).

The seizure was made at Churaibari in North District of Tripura near the Assam border.

Briefing the media, Bhanupada Chakraborty, SP of North District in Tripura, said that vital intelligence had forewarned the police of an impending movement of drugs.

The police said that the three arrested individuals had brought the drugs to Tripura from Assam.

“Based on tip off we have detained the vehicle upon its entry into the state. The unfolding search of the vehicle was a pivotal moment, culminating in the discovery of 1.3 kg of brown sugar ingeniously concealed within a covert compartment. The estimated worth of this confiscated brown sugar stands at approximately Rs 10 crore, casting a stark light on the gravity of the illicit drug trade,” he said.

The three arrested persons have been identified as: Abdul Ali, Shaymal Krishna Das, and Prasenjit Das.

All three arrested persons are residents of Sepahijala district in Tripura.