AGARTALA: The Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC) has urged the state government to take disciplinary measures against a sub-inspector of Tripura police.

The Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC) also asked the state government to pay compensation to a person, who was a subjected to alleged torture, harassment and severe infringement of human rights.

THRC said that on the basis of a complaint filed before the Tripura Human Rights Commission by one Mani Das (Shib) – wife of Sujit Kumar Shib of Narshingarh – a case was registered vide complaint no 35 of 2023.

“It was alleged that on September 11 of 2022 two persons, namely, Suman Miah and Rabbil Miah forcibly took up her husband Sri Sujit Kumar Shib from her house, took him to Airport P.S. and therefrom S.I. Biswajit Das took him to Ramnagar Outpost and on the way her husband was mercilessly beaten by local people. Considering the seriousness of the alleged fact the Commission took up the matter for investigation and directed the DGP, Tripura and the Investigation Wing of the Commission to enquire into the matter”, the THRC informed.

It further said that on receipt of the reports from the Tripura DGP and investigation wing of the commission, the commission “meticulously examined” the reports and other relevant papers.

“On scrutiny of the records, the Commission came to the conclusion that S.I. Biswajit Das had committed acts of serious misconduct and grossly violated the human rights of Sujit Kumar Shib. The Commission held that S.I. Biswajit Das was fully responsible for such gross violation of human rights of a poor citizen of the country and ordered to pay a compensation of Rs.1,00,000/- to the victim Sujit Kumar Shib. The Commission also ordered that the said amount shall be paid by the Home Department, Govt. of Tripura to the victim within one month. It was further ordered that the Government shall realize the said amount from the salary or other payables of S.I. Biswajit Das”, it added.