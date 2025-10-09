Agartala: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has revised its examination fee structure for Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations to meet rising administrative and operational expenses.

The decision was taken following a recommendation from the Board’s Finance Sub-Committee and approved by its Governing Body, TBSE President Dhananjoy Gan Chowdhury announced on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference here, Chowdhury said the revision covers six major heads that had not been updated since 2021. “In Class X and Class XII, the examination fees were only Rs 120 and Rs 150 respectively. Nowhere in India are such low fees charged,” he said.

As per the revised rates, the Madhyamik examination fee has been increased from Rs 120 to Rs 300, and the Higher Secondary fee from Rs 150 to Rs 400.

The Practical Examination Fee, previously Rs 75 for all subjects combined, will now be Rs 75 per subject.

Chowdhury said this change was necessary as the previous structure had caused logistical and financial difficulties during practical examinations.

Fees for review of answer scripts have been raised from Rs 130 to Rs 200 per paper, while self-inspection charges have gone up from Rs 250 to Rs 500.

The Centre Fee has also been revised — from Rs 50 to Rs 80 per student for centres close to the Board office, and to Rs 100 for distant centres.

Despite the hike, Chowdhury maintained that the TBSE fee structure remains the lowest in the North East.

He pointed out that under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the corresponding fees are Rs 1,500 for Class X and Rs 2,100 for Class XII. Registration and enrolment charges, however, remain unchanged — Rs 100 for Madhyamik and Rs 200 for Higher Secondary students.

The TBSE President also urged teachers to complete the syllabus in time, as the Board plans to conduct the 2026 final examinations in February. “Dates will be finalised later, but the exams are expected to be held within the same period,” he said.

Chowdhury added that the Board is preparing to implement reforms in its paper evaluation system in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. “From next year, evaluation methods will be revised accordingly. A workshop for 171 teachers has already been held to familiarise them with the new system,” he said.

Justifying the decision to revise fees, Chowdhury said nearly 200 teachers had submitted written appeals to the Board seeking a revision of the remuneration they receive for paper evaluation. “Except for these six categories, all other fees remain unchanged since the 2021 revision,” he clarified.

He reiterated that even after the revision, TBSE’s fees continue to be the most affordable among all state education boards in the North Eastern region.