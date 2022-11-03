AGARTALA: Tension prevails at Bishalgarh sub-division in Sepahijala district of Tripura following a clash between the workers of the Congress party and the BJP in the area on Wednesday.

Section 144 CrPC has been imposed by the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Bishalgarh in Tripura to prevent any further escalation of tensions.

Besides police, personnel of the central reserve police force (CRPF) and Tripura state rifles (TSR) were also heavily deployed in the area.

On Wednesday, a clash broke out between the workers of the Congress party and the BJP at Bishalgarh in Tripura.

One Congress party worker reportedly sustained grievous injuries after a BJP worker allegedly opened fire at an event.

The injured Congress worker, identified as Sikander Ali, was immediately admitted to the Bishalgarh sub-divisional hospital in a critical condition.

Also read: Tripura | Congress-BJP clash: Tension in Bishalgarh as ‘shots fired’, fire dept vehicle vandalised

Tripura BJP worker identified as Mann Sarkar opened fire leading to chaos among the crowd.

The chaos resulted in injuries to many.

Moreover, the Tripura fire department personnel also reportedly bore the brunt of the clash.

At least five firefighters sustained injuries and a department vehicle was also vandalised in the clash.

The injured Tripura fire department personnel are: Ranjit Das, Jayanta Bhowmik, Pralyadh Banik, Sujit Saha and Zakir Hussain.

Receiving the information about the incident the fire department personnel rushed to the spot to rescue the injured.

However, while rescuing the injured persons, fire fighters were also attacked.

The injured firefighters were then rushed to the Bishalgarh sub-divisional hospital in Tripura.

Later, one of the injured firefighters was referred to the GB hospital in Agartala, Tripura as his condition is stated to be critical.