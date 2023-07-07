AGARTALA: Tripura finance minister Pranajit Singha Roy, on Friday (July 07), presented a budget of Rs 27,654.4 crore for the 2023-24 fiscal year in the state assembly.

The Tripura state budget 2023-24 budget carries a deficit of Rs 611.3 crores.

The Tripura finance minister, in his budget speech, highlighted state’s “robust economic growth, surpassing the national average”.

The state’s economy “grew at 8.80% in 2022-23”, compared to the national growth rate of 7.20%, the Tripura finance minister stated.

For the current year, a growth rate of 8% is projected, outperforming the national estimate of 6-6.5%.

Tripura finance minister Pranajit Singha Roy emphasized that the budget is inclusive, forward-looking, and geared towards promoting growth.

It aims to benefit various sections of society, including women, students, youth, trans genders, indigenous communities, scheduled castes, OBCs, minorities, employees, pensioners, and the general public.

The total budget size stands at Rs 27,654.40 crore, with a projected capital expenditure of Rs 5358.70 Crore.

Notably, the budget introduces 13 new schemes, such as the Mukhayamantri Jana Arogya Yojana for universal health (Rs 59 cr), Mukhyamantri Integrated Crop Management Programme (Rs 10 cr), Mukhyamantri Sports Development Scheme (Rs 8 cr), Mukhyamantri Tribal Development Mission (Rs 30 cr), CM-SATH Scheme for Scholarship to Student Achievers (Rs 3 cr), Mukhyamantri Dakhyata Unnayan Prakalpa for skilling the youth for jobs (Rs 50 cr), and Mukhyamantri Nagar Unnayan Prakalpa (Rs 120 cr).

Additionally, the budget prioritizes future readiness by allocating funds for initiatives such as the establishment of a Centre for Excellence in Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance public services and governance.

It also introduces a new Directorate of Good Governance for Susashan to improve governmental productivity and ensure ease of living.

Singha Roy highlighted the continuation of the Tripura government’s development and welfare efforts over the past five years.

The budget maintains a focus on capital expenditure and investments in social and economic infrastructure.

A significant allocation of over Rs 5350 crore has been designated for capital expenditure on areas like roads, buildings, hospitals, schools, offices, power, and irrigation.