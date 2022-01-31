AGARTALA: With 79 fresh infections, Tripura on Monday witnessed a marginal dip in Covid-19 cases.

The state reported 186 cases on Sunday.

The death toll in the North-eastern state increased to 896 on Monday after four more fatalities were reported.

All schools, colleges and universities opened from Monday after a gap of one month in Tripura.

Altogether 186 Covid positive cases were confirmed out of 4945 samples on Sunday while the test positivity rate was 3.54 per cent.

A total of 2,238 samples were tested for coronavirus on Monday, out of which 79 came out positive.

West Tripura district reported the highest infection count at 30.