Agartala: Tipra Motha Party (TMP) supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has issued a strong ultimatum to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led coalition government in Tripura, warning that his party will withdraw support if the ‘Tiprasa’ (indigenous) people are not granted their rightful entitlements.

Speaking at a party event in Karbook, Gomati district, on Wednesday (October 15, 2025), Debbarma reminded the government of the promises made under the Tiprasa Accord signed in March 2024 with the Centre and the Tripura government.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah had assured us that an agreement would be implemented for the welfare and development of the Tiprasa people. I met him and requested its execution. But how long will we continue to wait for our rights?” Debbarma questioned.

In the 60-member Tripura Assembly, the BJP holds 33 seats, while TMP has 13 MLAs, and the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) has one. The balance of power gives TMP a crucial role in the state’s ruling coalition.

Reiterating his stance, Debbarma said, “We will quit if our rights are denied. The Tipra Motha Party is not just a political outfit but a mission for Greater Tipraland. The IPFT may stay with the BJP without power or rights for years, but we will not wait endlessly.”

Invoking his royal lineage, the grandson of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya declared, “I am not a beggar, nor are the Tiprasa people. No political party — BJP, Congress, or CPI(M) — can buy the votes of Tiprasa people with money. If you try, I will ensure it doesn’t happen.”