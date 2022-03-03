AGARTALA: TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarman on Wednesday lashed out at the previous CPI (M) government for allegedly encouraging political violence and dubbed the recent violent face-off as a reminiscence of “communist culture”.

“Parties may change but once a culture is imbibed it remains for eternity. States where communists ruled for long years, political violence became a part and parcel of its culture almost similar to the caste violence of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh,” claimed Debbarman.

He was briefing the media persons at Rajandar Ujjayanta Palace. “We are going to organize a big public rally on March 12 next. People from different parts of the state will attend the rally. We have sought prior permission from the police administration and I feel if the state government feels we are equal to the people of Agartala, we shall get the permission for the event,” said Debbarman.

The prime Objective of the rally, he described, will be the demand of “Greater Tipraland” while his party would also press for the demand of Village Council Elections.

“The VC elections are very important for the state rural bodies. The fund flow will be completely disrupted if elections are not held,” said Debbarman.