AGARTALA: The police in Tripura have arrested as many as five persons in connection with the political clash that broke out between the workers of the Congress party and the BJP in Bishalgarh on Wednesday.

The five persons were arrested under the arms act from different locations at Bishalgarh in Sepahijala district of Tripura on Thursday morning.

The five arrested person are Congress workers.

The five Congress persons were arrested based on a complaint filed by the BJP.

Two crude bombs were also defused by the police in Routhkhala area of Bishalgarh in Tripura during the visit of the forensic experts on Thursday.

Moreover, section 144 CrPC was lifted on Thursday morning after Tripura deputy chief minister Jishnu Dev Varma and state BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee visited the area and held meetings with the police.

Congress workers allegedly hurled three bombs on Wednesday after BJP workers reportedly opened fire during the clash.

At least 12 persons, including five fire department personnel, sustained injuries in the clash.

Meanwhile, the Congress party held the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Bishalgarh – Rahul Das was responsible for violence and demanded his immediate removal.

Congress MLA and senior party leader Sudip Roy Barman alleged: “Das had served as OSD of the deputy chief minister for a long time. He is encouraging hooliganism of BJP cadres.”

Security at Bishalgarh in Tripura has been beefed up to prevent further escalation of tension.

Besides police, personnel of the central reserve police force (CRPF) and Tripura state rifles (TSR) have also been heavily deployed in the area.

On Wednesday, a clash broke out between the workers of the Congress party and the BJP at Bishalgarh in Tripura.

One Congress party worker reportedly sustained grievous injuries after a BJP worker allegedly opened fire at an event.

The injured Congress worker, identified as Sikander Ali, was immediately admitted to the Bishalgarh sub-divisional hospital in a critical condition.

Tripura BJP worker identified as Mann Sarkar opened fire leading to chaos among the crowd.

The chaos resulted in injuries to many.

Moreover, the Tripura fire department personnel also reportedly bore the brunt of the clash.

At least five firefighters sustained injuries and a department vehicle was also vandalised in the clash.

The injured Tripura fire department personnel are: Ranjit Das, Jayanta Bhowmik, Pralyadh Banik, Sujit Saha and Zakir Hussain.

Receiving the information about the incident the fire department personnel rushed to the spot to rescue the injured.

However, while rescuing the injured persons, fire fighters were also attacked.

The injured firefighters were then rushed to the Bishalgarh sub-divisional hospital in Tripura.

Later, one of the injured firefighters was referred to the GB hospital in Agartala, Tripura as his condition is stated to be critical.