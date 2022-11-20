AGARTALA: Police in Bishalgarh in the Northeast state of Tripura have arrested one more person in the November 2 bombing case.

The arrested person has been identified as Chandra Saha, who was on the run since the incident on November 2.

Notably, Tripura police has already arrested four persons in connection with the case.

The earlier arrested four persons are already in judicial custody at Bishalgarh Central Correctional Facility.

Tripura police informed that Chandra Saha alias Gopal is the main accused in the case of throwing a bomb at the police during the political clash in Bishalgarh on November 2.