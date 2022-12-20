Agartala: In an oblique reference to the then CPIM and Congress governments, Tripura’s Chief Minister claimed that the state was once ruled by governments of undisciplined and terror.

CM Saha made this statement while addressing a program that was organized to inaugurate a series of government projects in Pecharthal under the Unakoti district.

CM said that a section of people is trying to create division among the tribal and nontribal people who live together peacefully in the state.

“For decades tribal and nontribal are living together in Tripura but for some part, a section of people are trying to create divisions among us using muscle power. We have seen two governments rule the state. I would say one government was a government of undisciplined and another one was a government of murder and terror. But the present government is working for the democratic rights of the people. Our government doesn’t want to oppress somebody by using muscle power”, he said.

He also lashed at the opposition political parties for their allegations of poor law and order situation and said, “Many opposition leaders have claimed that law and order have deteriorated in Tripura but the report said that the opposition political parties did much more rallies and meetings than ruling BJP. If democracy is not here then how can they hold so many rallies and meetings?”, Dr Saha asked.

CM Saha said that his government is working to fulfil the basic needs of the people.

“We want to stay close to people. Two days back Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched some projects in Agartala. A massive crowd was present which I have never seen in the history of Tripura. I and PM Modi came together from Shillong to Agartala and the attendance of people was noticeable. It was a historic day and proves how people love the state and central government as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi was also overwhelmed after he witnessed the crowd during his visit. He works for people only and following his direction our Tripura government is also working for people”, he added.