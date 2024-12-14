Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said that the state government is considering the introduction of a Tourist Police unit to ensure the safety of tourists.

He said that the number of domestic and foreign tourists visiting Tripura has significantly increased.

Saha emphasised the crucial role of tour and travel operators in driving the growth of the tourism industry, noting the significant opportunities for both employment and investment in the sector.

“After introduction of the Act East Policy, significant improvements were made to the communication system, including national highways, railways and airways,” he said.

Saha said that Tripura previously had only one national highway, but work is now underway on additional highways.

“Communication has vastly improved and we want the people of the country to know about Tripura. Through these efforts, everyone will become aware of the state’s tourism potential,” he added.

The chief minister said that tourists prioritise the law and order situation when visiting a place and Tripura has made remarkable progress in this area, with peace now prevailing throughout the state.

“We are considering the introduction of a Tourist Police unit to ensure that tourists encounter no difficulties. Homestays have been introduced in Dumboor. We are now working on developing additional tourist destinations,” he added.

Saha informed that four sites in Dumboor are being developed for tourism.