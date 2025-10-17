Agartala: Tripura Fisheries and Animal Resource Development Minister Sudhangshu Das dismissed a viral video on Thursday that sparked a political storm.

He claimed that his remarks were taken out of context to tarnish his image.

In the video, Das allegedly stated that elected representatives receive monetary favours from businessmen and contractors involved in government projects.

He described the comment as part of an informal conversation.

The video went viral on social media, prompting opposition parties CPI-M and Congress to demand his removal from the state cabinet.

Responding to the controversy, Das clarified that the video was recorded during an informal interaction with representatives from a social media-based news outlet.

“They had requested an interview for two months. After the interview, they asked for Rs 5 to 7 lakh per year, promising to cover my activities. I refused and explained how funds are usually arranged for public welfare. They selectively recorded and edited that part of the informal chat,” he said.

Das alleged that the media outlet released only a small portion of the conversation to distort his statement.

“If they have the full recording, I challenge them to release it in its entirety. They circulated the clip intentionally to harm my reputation,” he further added.

The minister also announced plans to file defamation suits against the media channel’s authorities and CPI-M Politburo member Jitendra Chaudhury.

“He has repeatedly made baseless remarks about my family’s financial status. If he can prove that my brother is among the top taxpayers in the state, I will resign from politics. Otherwise, he must apologise by October 26,” Das stated.

He further informed the media that he would file a police complaint at Fatikroy against the media outlet for alleged blackmail.

“Our party leaders in Fatikroy are filing the case. After the court vacation ends on October 26, legal proceedings will begin,” he concluded.