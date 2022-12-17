Agartala: A man in the Srirampur area killed his wife gruesomely with a sharp weapon.

The 35-year-old woman was hacked to death by her husband over an argument.

The victim identified was Manika Debbarmma and the accused was Anil Debbarma.

After killing his wife, the accused surrendered himself to the police at the Kamalpur police station.

Anil Debbarma said that he often had fights with his wife. Even on Saturday morning, they had a similar argument which turned out to be their last.

Anil and Manika had a heated argument after which Anil hit her with a sharp object.

The attack by Anil on his wife resulted fatally as she received severe injuries to her head. She died on the spot.

Her family did try to take her to the hospital but she was already dead and the doctors to announced her as being brought dead.

Police have registered a case under IPC 302/2022 and started further investigation.