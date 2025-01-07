Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in Tripura University.

Tripura University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant Professors in the Departments of Performing Arts and Tourism Administration. From a humble beginning as the Post-Graduate Wing of Calcutta University, in 1976, to a state University in 1987 and eventually a Central University in 2007, Tripura University has traversed a long way in its pursuit of excellence as a Higher Education Institution in this tiny landlocked state of Tripura. The University is dedicated to the cause of developing and empowering the people of this state and the region by imparting quality education and technological innovations in the field of academic and research activities. The picturesque beauty in an idyllic surrounding of the campus situated in a zero pollution zone provides the right academic ambience for nurturing young and potential minds. As a conventional University, Tripura University has taken upon itself the responsibility to preserve and promote the enviable heritage of the state’s indigenous art forms, folk, oral and multi-dimensional cultural traditions

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 8

Department wise vacancies :

Performing Arts : 4

Tourism Administration : 4

Eligibility Criteria :

i. Candidates intending to apply for the post of Assistant Professor in Tourism Administration must

have passed their Master Degree either in Tourism Management/ Master of Arts in Tourism/ Master in Tourism Administration/ Master in Tourism and Hospitality or MBA in Tourism along with other

essential qualifications as prescribed by UGC.

ii. Candidates intending to apply for the post of Assistant Professor in Performing Arts must have

passed their Master Degree in Performing Arts along with other essential qualifications as prescribed by UGC.

Pay Scale : Academic Pay Level 10 as per 7th Central Pay Commission Pay Matrix

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://curec.samarth.ac.in/

Starting date for submission of online applications : 9th January 2025 (10 AM)

Last date for submission of online applications : 29th January 2025 (12 AM)

Application Fees :

General : Rs. 1000/-

OBC / SC / ST : Rs. 500/-

PWBD and EWS : Exempted

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here