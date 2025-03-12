Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in Tripura University.

Tripura University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or jobs of one (01) Project Associate for the DBT-RRSFP-SAHAJ project entitled “Establish a Drug Metabolomics Laboratory for North Eastern States.” This post is purely temporary and co-terminus with the project. From a humble beginning as the Post-Graduate Wing of Calcutta University, in 1976, to a state University in 1987 and eventually a Central University in 2007, Tripura University has altogether traversed a long way in its pursuit of excellence as a Higher Education Institution in this tiny landlocked state of Tripura. The University is dedicated to the cause of developing and also empowering the people of this state and the region by imparting quality education and technological innovations in the field of academic and research activities. The picturesque beauty in an idyllic surrounding of the campus situated in a zero pollution zone provides the right academic ambience for nurturing young and potential minds. As a conventional University, Tripura University has taken upon itself the responsibility to preserve and promote the enviable heritage of the state’s indigenous art forms, folk, oral and multi-dimensional cultural traditions. At present there are two faculties, forty four Departments and four Centres of Study in the University along with four departments under the Directorate of Distance Education. The Directorate of Distance Education extends educational support to the employed and socio-economically deprived sections located in the far flung hilly areas of this state. The future plans of the University include expansion of the campus and immediate installation of ICT enabled classrooms in all the departments, more hostels for men and women including research scholars hostels, improved canteen, guest houses and accommodation for the faculty and non-teaching staff, employment of modern technological tools and facilitating multimedia mode of interactive teaching- learning. In order to adapt with the demands of the changing times, the University is also gradually changing over to e-governance for efficient, accurate and eco-friendly administration.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Master degree in Pharmaceutical or Natural Science with first class altogether.

Also Read : Shark Tank India 4 : Meet the father daughter entrepreneur duo who creates sustainable products that are smart & stylish

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Desirable Experience : GPAT/GATE qualified with research experience also in the field of Metabolomics/ HRMS/ HPLC Analysis

Emoluments : Rs. 31000/- pm + 08% HRA (for GPAT/GATE qualified candidates)

or

Rs. 25000/- pm + 08% HRA (for non-GPAT/non-GATE candidates)

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk in interview on 17th March 2025 (Monday) at 02:00 PM. The venue is altogether in the Office of the HOD, Department of Pharmacy, Block-A, Academic Building-XI, Tripura University (A Central University), Suryamaninagar-799022, Tripura (W)

How to apply :

Candidates may appear before the selection committee along with their CV, self-attested and also all original supporting documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here