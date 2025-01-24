Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in Tripura University.

Tripura University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Guest Faculty in the School of Education. From a humble beginning as the Post-Graduate Wing of Calcutta University, in 1976, to a state University in 1987 and eventually a Central University in 2007, Tripura University has traversed a long way in its pursuit of excellence as a Higher Education Institution in this tiny landlocked state of Tripura. The University is dedicated to the cause of developing and empowering the people of this state and the region by imparting quality education and technological innovations in the field of academic and research activities. The picturesque beauty in an idyllic surrounding of the campus situated in a zero pollution zone provides the right academic ambience for nurturing young and potential minds. As a conventional University, Tripura University has taken upon itself the responsibility to preserve and promote the enviable heritage of the state’s indigenous art forms, folk, oral and multi-dimensional cultural traditions.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in School of Education

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 8

Discipline wise vacancies :

History (Course: B.Ed (Method Paper)): 1

Political Science (Course: B.Ed (Method Paper)): 1

Geography (Course: B.Ed (Method Paper)): 1

Life Science (Course: B.Ed (Method Paper)): 1

Physical Science (Course: B.Ed (Method Paper)): 1

Mathematics (Course: B.Ed (Method Paper)): 1

Education (Foundation Course B. Ed): 1

Also Read : A ring which made the Sharks shocked in Shark Tank India 4

Eligibility Criteria : As per NCTE Rules and Regulations

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 31st January, 2025 at 12:30 hours

The venue is altogether in the Council Hall, Administrative Building, Tripura University

How to apply :

Candidates may attend the interview with original documents, along with their Curriculum

Vitae and self attested photocopies of required documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here