Tripura Jobs NIT Agartala Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT), Agartala, Tripura.

National Institute of Technology (NIT), Agartala, Tripura is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in the project entitled “Microbial assessment for developing inoculums for artificially infecting agarwood tree for sustainable agar cultivation in Tripura and north-east region.”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments :

INR 15,500/- Year 1 & 2 and INR 17,500/- – Year 3 onwards Emolument (for candidate without NET/GATE qualification or equivalent)

INR 31,000/- Year 1 & 2 and INR 35,000/- – Year 3 onwards (for candidate with NET/GATE qualification or equivalent)

Essential Qualification : First Class Master Degree in Biotechnology/Microbiology/ any other allied subjects with hands-on skill/ knowledge of Microbial isolation and characterization and Molecular Biology/ Biotechnological Techniques

Desirable :

1. Candidates with experience in skill/knowledge related to plant biotechnology/culture will be preferred.

2. Preference will be given to applicants with publication in Scopus/SCI indexed journal in the related field.

3. Preference will be given to applicants with experience in the related field.

4. Candidate with NET/GATE/Equivalent qualification will be preferred.

5. Willing for field visit and travelling, if needed.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications and scanned copy of relevant documents as a single PDF file to Dr. Srimanta Ray, Department of Chemical Engineering, National Institute of Technology (NIT), Agartala, Tripura through email at srimanta.chemical@nita.ac.in on or before 31st October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



