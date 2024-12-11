Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in NFSU Tripura.

National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) Tripura is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant Professors in the Department of Forensic Sciences for contractual engagement. NFSU aims to facilitate and promote academic learning and practices in the field of forensic science in conjunction with applied behavioural science studies, law, legal studies, criminology and other allied areas and technology, including training, skill-development, research and extension of work with focus on emerging areas in the said fields for strengthening criminal justice institutions in the country.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 4

Domain wise vacancies :

Forensic Chemistry & Toxicology : 1

FPQD : 1

General Forensics : 1

Forensic Biology : 1

Qualification :

i) A good academic record

ii) A Master’s degree with 60% marks (or equivalent grade on a point scale wherever the grading system is followed) with Ph.D in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University or an

equivalent degree from an accredited Foreign University

How to apply :

Candidates may send their application form duly filled along with self attested copies of all certificates through speed post in a sealed envelope.

They should send the Application form to The Campus Director, NFSU – Tripura, Radhanagar, Agartala, West Tripura –799001, India

They must write the following on the top of the envelope:

“Applications for the post of Assistant Professor contractual in the domain…………………….Against advertisement number NFSUTC/ACA RECRUIT/2024/……………………………….. dated………………….”

Last date for receipt of applications is 26th December 2024

Application Fees :

Applicants must submit application fees as shown below-

Rs 500/- (Rupees Five Hundred only) for general category candidates

Rs 250/- for women and reserved category candidates

Applicants must submit it through online mode and also submit the receipt copy along with application form- SBI account no- 40598661416, SBI new secretariat branch, IFSC code- SBIN0016355

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here