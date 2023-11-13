Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in CMSS Tripura.
Central Medical Services Society (CMSS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of nine vacant posts or jobs in Tripura, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Trivandrum and Chennai.
Name of post : Jr. Pharmacist
No. of posts : 2
Qualification: Diploma in Pharmacy /B. Pharma degree from a reputed university / Institute recognized by Pharmacy Council of India.
Experience: Minimum 03 years post qualification for D. Pharma and 01 years post qualification for B. Pharma in Pharmaceutical store/warehouse/distribution functions
Salary : Rs. 30000/- per month
Age : Below 50 years on the date of employment
Name of post : Data Entry Operator
No. of posts : 4
Qualification:
- Minimum Graduation passed
- Well conversant with computer packages namely Windows, i.e. Word, Excel course of DOEACC or equivalent from any Govt. / Recognized private institute. Good working knowledge of Computer and internet/E-mail.
- Typing speed of more than 35 words per minutes (English) on computer
Salary : Rs. 30000/- per month
Name of post : HK Staff
No. of posts : 3
Qualification: Minimum 5th passed
Salary : Rs. 17494/- per month
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.becil.com/
Last date for submission of application forms is 15.11.2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here