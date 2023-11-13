Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in CMSS Tripura.

Central Medical Services Society (CMSS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of nine vacant posts or jobs in Tripura, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Trivandrum and Chennai.

Name of post : Jr. Pharmacist

No. of posts : 2

Qualification: Diploma in Pharmacy /B. Pharma degree from a reputed university / Institute recognized by Pharmacy Council of India.

Experience: Minimum 03 years post qualification for D. Pharma and 01 years post qualification for B. Pharma in Pharmaceutical store/warehouse/distribution functions

Salary : Rs. 30000/- per month

Age : Below 50 years on the date of employment

Name of post : Data Entry Operator

No. of posts : 4

Qualification:

Minimum Graduation passed Well conversant with computer packages namely Windows, i.e. Word, Excel course of DOEACC or equivalent from any Govt. / Recognized private institute. Good working knowledge of Computer and internet/E-mail. Typing speed of more than 35 words per minutes (English) on computer

Salary : Rs. 30000/- per month

Name of post : HK Staff

No. of posts : 3

Qualification: Minimum 5th passed

Salary : Rs. 17494/- per month

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.becil.com/

Last date for submission of application forms is 15.11.2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here