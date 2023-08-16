Applications are invited for 4 vacant positions in Tripura University.

Tripura University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Guest Faculty in the Departments of Information Technology and Business Management.

Name of post : Guest Faculty

No. of posts : 4

Department wise vacancies :

Information Technology : 1

Business Management : 3

Qualification : As per AICTE and UGC rules and regulations

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held on 18th August 2023 at 11 AM and 2 PM respectively in the Council Hall, Administrative Building, Tripura University

How to apply : Candidates may attend the interview with Curriculum Vitae (CV), original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here