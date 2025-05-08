Tripura Jobs AGMC & GBP Hospital Agartala Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in AGMC & GBP Hospital Agartala Tripura in 2025.

AGMC & GBP Hospital Agartala Tripura is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of IT Support Staff and Lab Assistant under the e-Hospital Services & Department of Neurology on purely contractual basis in 2025.

Name of post : IT Support Staff (Software Expert)

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

Essential:

1) Bachelor’s Degree (B.Tech or B.E.) in Computer Science / Information Technology / Electronics & Communication Engineering.

OR

Bachelor’s Degree (B.Tech or B.E.) in any discipline with a Diploma or Certificate in Computer Applications or Health Information Management (HIM).

2) Minimum 3 years of experience in E-hospital Management System.

Desirable:

1) Knowledge of database management and software troubleshooting and network administration.

2) Knowledge of cybersecurity protocols, data privacy regulations and cloud computing

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Name of post : IT Support Staff (Hardware Expert)

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

Essential:

1) Bachelor’s Degree (B. Tech or B.E) in Computer Science / Information Technology / Electronics & Communication Engineering.

2) Minimum 3(three) years of experience in IT support including troubleshooting in computer hardware, Printers, Barcode readers, Scanners, LAN/WAN management.

Desirable: Experience in supporting biometric devices, CCTV systems, projectors and other hospital IT equipment

Name of post : Neuro Physiology Lab Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

Essential:

1) H.S (10+2) or its equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry and Biology from recognized Board.

2) Candidate having practical experience in this field will be given preference.

Desirable Qualification: Certificate Course in EEG or NCV/EMG Technology from any recognized Institution.

How to apply :

Interested candidates may come for Competency test along with original and photocopies certificates and application form to be downloaded from the website https://agmc.ac.in to appear the written test (if required)/ interview on 16th May, 2025 (Friday).

Submission of application through offline mode on 16th May, 2025 (Friday) from 10.00 AM to 12.00

PM in the Council Hall of AGMC. Incomplete applications are not acceptable.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here